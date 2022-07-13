DAF completes USSPACECOM draft environmental assessment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Department of the Air Force has completed the draft environmental assessment for the U.S. Space Command headquarters. The document was made available on July 13 for a 30-day public comment period.

The comments made during the 30-day period will be considered before making a final decision for the command’s headquarters. The Department of Air Force will also review concerns regarding full operational capability, “childcare,” “housing affordability,”, and “access to military/veteran support”.

Once this process is completed a location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters will be selected by the Secretary of the Air Force.

Want to submit a comment? Click here.

