Calhoun Community College appoints new president

Calhoun Community college appoints new president
Calhoun Community college appoints new president(Calhoun Community College)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Jimmy Hodges is the new president of Calhoun Community College.

Hodges has been the Interim President at the college since June 2021.

“For decades Calhoun Community College has been at the helm of workforce development in North Alabama, and I consider it a huge blessing to be able to lead such an excellent group of students, faculty, and staff in continuing to enhance our current strategies and promote future growth,” Hodges said.

Hodges’ appointment makes this one of two of the last permanent college presidential appointments at Alabama’s community and technical colleges.

