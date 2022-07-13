Alabama A&M announces new provost

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University named Dr. John D. Jones the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Jones has served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Fisk University, Lincoln University(Missouri), and Mississippi Valley State University before serving as the Associate Vice President and Dean of Graduate Studies.

According to the University, Jones is known for his success in boosting enrollment, recruiting faculty and staff, and developing curriculum.

