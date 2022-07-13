Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

18-year-old found after being lost in Bankhead National Forest

According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. that a person had gone...
According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. that a person had gone into the woods near the Black Warrior Check-in Station on County Road 9.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officials found an 18-year-old male who was lost for nearly eight hours in Bankhead National Forest on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. that a person had gone into the woods near the Black Warrior Check-in Station on County Road 9. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle belonging to the male.

After a multi-agency search, one of the search teams found the male near Borden Creek, two miles from where he entered the woods. He was escorted out of the woods and to the command post.

The male told law enforcement officials that he went into the woods do some thinking and became lost. He left with family members after being provided food and water.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson

Latest News

The system is called PeriWatch Vigilance and it monitors maternal vital signs, fetal heart...
Crestwood Medical using new tech to enhance maternal, fetal safety
Campers began meeting on July 11, and will continually meet until Thursday from 8 a.m. - noon.
Drake State Community College hosting robotics camp
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty
The festival is 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. off Church Street, between the lagoon and Huntsville Museum of...
Huntsville residents encouraged to attend Community Chalk Art Festival