18-year-old found after being lost in Bankhead National Forest

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officials found an 18-year-old male who was lost for nearly eight hours in Bankhead National Forest on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. that a person had gone into the woods near the Black Warrior Check-in Station on County Road 9. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle belonging to the male.

After a multi-agency search, one of the search teams found the male near Borden Creek, two miles from where he entered the woods. He was escorted out of the woods and to the command post.

The male told law enforcement officials that he went into the woods do some thinking and became lost. He left with family members after being provided food and water.

