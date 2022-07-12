Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition

FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.

The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.”

The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
The House Jan 6th committee looks at the extremist groups involved in the 2021 riot.
House committee looks at Jan. 6 mob
Markece Vonta Ryans
Man arrested in Georgia suspected of stealing from Huntsville Amazon warehouse, others in southeast
Zion Burton was killed just days before what would have been his 16th birthday.
15-year-old killed at friend’s 13th birthday party