A suspect is in custody after Danville standoff

MCSO
MCSO(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:30 a.m. the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that it had the suspect in custody following an hour-long standoff.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is involved in a standoff in the Danville area Tuesday morning.

According to a Twitter post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, an armed suspect has barricaded himself in a residence.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that all other occupants of the residence have been removed. Deputies are working to communicate with the individual.

The post says that the man is barricaded in a residence in the 1600 block of Kirby Bridge Rd. in Danville.

