Strong Storms Possible Late This Evening

More heat and humidity today with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple-digit range. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours, we could see an isolated shower or stray storm, but most of us will be staying mainly dry. Rain chances will begin increasing late this evening and overnight into Wednesday morning with a cold front approaching the region. Some storms could be on the stronger side capable of producing gusty winds, localized heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Expect this activity to possibly linger into your early morning commute, so take it easy on the roadways. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low 70s.

Most showers and storms will be fizzling out mid to late morning on Wednesday, but we could see convection start firing up again by the afternoon and evening hours, so be sure and keep the umbrella nearby. Afternoon highs will be topping back out in the low 90s.

Behind the front, plan on a few lingering showers and storms on Thursday with highs a bit cooler as we top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. This cooler and drier trend will continue into the end of the work week with isolated to widely scattered rain chances returning to the forecast by the weekend.

