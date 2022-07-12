Deals
Seven dead inside Donaldson Correctional facility in last 12 days

We take a look at the latest data
Investigating recent deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Investigating recent deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are following up on our On Your Side investigations stories regarding prison conditions in Alabama.

Seven Donaldson Correctional Facilities prisoners have died since the calendar turned to July.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says the recent string of deaths are not connected and that there are no signs of trauma or foul play.

Yates says the recent deaths included a wide range of natural diseases but there is a chance that drug overdoses played a role.

The coroner’s office is now waiting on the results of the toxicology reports.

Those generally take two to three weeks, and it is normally four to six weeks from the time of death before the coroner’s official report is complete.

Donaldson Correctional Facility had 28 deaths in 2021, and 23 inmates have died so far this year.

Yates says these numbers ebb and flow, and that nothing appears out of the ordinary.

Fourteen of those cases have confirmed causes of death.

Seven were natural, three were homicides, two were due to drugs, another was from a fall and the last one remains undetermined.

The coroner’s office is still awaiting test results for the other nine cases.

I reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections with questions but at this time have not heard back.

