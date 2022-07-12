Professional soccer coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning, Huntsville Mayor, Tommy Battle, made an exciting announcement about Joe Davis Stadium.

Battle announced that professional soccer is coming to Huntsville. The city is partnering with the Nashville Soccer Club to form an MLS NEXT Pro soccer team.

Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre is excited about the expansion to the Rocket City.

“It’s quite obvious in spending time in Huntsville that the same raw ingredients exists here,” Ayre said. “We could not be more excited about bringing our MLS NEXT Pro team to Huntsville and the amazing stadium project.”

The new professional team will play at Joe Davis Stadium.

Along with Battle at the announcement was Urban and Economic Development Director Shane Davis.

According to a press release from MLS NEXT Pro, the team will make Joe Davis Stadium its home once the renovation is complete in May 2023.

MLS NEXT Pro started its inaugural season in March with 21 clubs. The league is a professional men’s soccer league that serves as a development league to help young players make the jump to MLS.

More details on the team’s name and branding will be released in the future.

