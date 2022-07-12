Overdose Lifeline hosts 2022 Opioid Summit in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Health Center of North Alabama hosted its fifth annual Opioid Summit on Tuesday at the Alabama Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Decatur.

The 2022 Opioid Summit was presented by Overdose Lifeline. This corporation was founded in 2014 by Justin Philips.

Overdose Lifeline’s mission is to help individuals, families and communities affected by the disease of addiction or substance use. The Overdose Lifeline attacks these issues through advocacy, education and support.

Prevention Director Michele Moore encourages those coming off of surgeries and procedures that require pain medication to take the least amount possible, and to get off of the medication as quick as they can.

“That is also sort of how the opioid crisis began was the over prescribing of pain medications,” Moore said. “Some of that has been a little bit reversed, now you can only get a prescription in person, you can’t call that in anymore.”

Admission to the Opioid Summit was free, to learn more about information about the Opioid Summit click here.

