New ambulance service approved for Lauderdale County

The Lauderdale County Commission unanimously approved a new ambulance service for the area.
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Big news out of the Shoals, The Lauderdale County Commission unanimously approved a new ambulance service for the area.

The new service is AMR Lifeguard. The county hopes the new service can take over within the next 30 days, but they have up until 90 days to assume operations.

Many in the community were advocating for this change due to long response times from Shoals Ambulance.

Last week, Florence city council members approved the change, so the vote from the commission tonight sealed the deal.

AMR Lifeguard will provide six frontline vehicles, including five 24-hour advanced life support ambulances and one 24-hour basic life support ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

