Morgan County Sheriff’s Office involved in a standoff

MCSO(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is involved in a standoff in the Danville area Tuesday morning.

According to a Twitter post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, an armed suspect has barricaded himself in a residence.

The post says that the man is barricaded in a residence in the 1600 block of Kirby Bridge Rd. in Danville.

