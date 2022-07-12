Morgan County Sheriff’s Office involved in a standoff

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is involved in a standoff in the Danville area Tuesday morning.

According to a Twitter post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, an armed suspect has barricaded himself in a residence.

The post says that the man is barricaded in a residence in the 1600 block of Kirby Bridge Rd. in Danville.

