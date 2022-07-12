Manslaughter suspect arrested for meth possession

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was arrested and charged with manslaughter is back behind bars after police discovered drugs.

Court documents show that Brandy Dowdy was arrested on July 10 for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After the arrest, the State of Alabama filed a motion to revoke her bond in her manslaughter case.

Dowdy was charged with manslaughter after a pack of dogs killed a state worker that was investigating a previous attack from the dogs. The previous attack left Michelle Sheeks severely injured. Sheeks is still in the hospital months later.

