Man arrested in Georgia suspected of stealing from Huntsville Amazon warehouse, others in southeast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Amazon warehouse in Huntsville was arrested in Coweta County, Georgia.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says Markece Vonta Ryans is suspected of stealing from several Amazon warehouses in the southeast. Deputies say he went to the Amazon warehouse in Coweta County on June 21 and stole $30,000 worth of merchandise. They suspect Ryans also stole $28,000 worth of merchandise from a warehouse in Mississippi and $15,000 in merchandise from a warehouse in Huntsville.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, there are possibly additional Amazon warehouses reporting that they may be a victim of Ryans.

