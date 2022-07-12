Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Man arrested in Georgia suspected of stealing from Huntsville Amazon warehouse, others in southeast

Markece Vonta Ryans
Markece Vonta Ryans(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Amazon warehouse in Huntsville was arrested in Coweta County, Georgia.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says Markece Vonta Ryans is suspected of stealing from several Amazon warehouses in the southeast. Deputies say he went to the Amazon warehouse in Coweta County on June 21 and stole $30,000 worth of merchandise. They suspect Ryans also stole $28,000 worth of merchandise from a warehouse in Mississippi and $15,000 in merchandise from a warehouse in Huntsville.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, there are possibly additional Amazon warehouses reporting that they may be a victim of Ryans.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Florence businessman pleads not guilty to seven charges
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
A suspect is in custody after Danville standoff
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
Tuscumbia escapee back in custody
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty