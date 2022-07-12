Deals
LCCI to give away free school supplies to Athens and Limestone County students

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Families in need of assistance in Athens and Limestone County will be able to pick up free school supplies provided by LCCI.

The students will be able to pick up these supplies on Friday, July 22 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Youth Center.

For more information, contact LCCI at (256) 262-0671.

