Huntsville residents encouraged to attend Community Chalk Art Festival

The festival is 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. off Church Street, between the lagoon and Huntsville Museum of Art.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Chalk Art Festival is happening July 15 at Big Spring Park to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month.

This is one of three events that will celebrate Parks and Recreation Month in Huntsville. Local artists will be the lead designers, but residents are encouraged to participate.

The festival is 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. off Church Street, between the lagoon and Huntsville Museum of Art. At the same time of the festival, Huntsville’s Food Trucks vs. Food Trailers will be happening. There will be many food options available.

Parks and Recreation Director, James Gossett, said this is a great event to bring the community together.

“We see this as a special time for people of all ages to come together in our beautiful downtown park and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun,” Gossett said. “You don’t have to be an artist to enjoy the festival. Just let your imagination go and help us add some color and creativity.”

