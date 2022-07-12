Huntsville Magistrate still on the job following arrest on menacing charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A city magistrate is still on the job nearly a month after turning himself in on a menacing warrant in Huntsville.

Daniel Todd Cranor faces the charge after a man says he put him in fear of his life. Cranor is accused of pulling a gun on the man on city property. Not just any property, this is right outside of his place of work. He turned himself in to the police on June 16.

Meanwhile, Cranor is still on the job as a city magistrate, being able to issue warrants and determine bond amounts for accused criminals.

The reported confrontation happened just after 3 a.m. on May 21, in the parking lot of Huntsville Police Headquarters and the municipal court building where Huntsville City Magistrate Daniel Cranor works.

Bobby Lee says he approached a running truck to find his wife and Cranor inside engaged in a sex act. Lee says Cranor hopped out of his truck and approached him with a gun in hand.

After being directed to the county magistrate due to the conflict of interest, Lee swore out a warrant against Daniel Cranor claiming he was in fear of his life.

Cranor contacted WAFF after the original story aired saying his reaction that night was in self-defense. He said Mr. Lee blocked his truck and opened his door. He said he believed the man was armed. Cranor says he never identified himself to Mr. Lee.

He declined an on-camera interview.

”I know the difference between a cell phone and if I was going to do something to them, it would have been when I opened the doors up,” Lee said.

Weeks ago, when asked about Cranor’s employment status with the city of Huntsville, a spokesperson said this was a legal matter and no further comment would be issued. However, the city just released that Cranor has been employed as a City Magistrate for two years. Adding, Cranor was not working or on-call the night of the alleged incident on city property.

Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge. (Madison County Sherriff's Office)

Once WAFF 48 looked into Cranor’s past, we discovered an arrest while he was a Secret Service Agent doing security ahead of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Provo Utah.

Police say the incident involved a hotel party with underage drinking and assault allegations. Cranor was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 30 hours of community service.

“It just tells me he shouldn’t be in the position he’s in,” Lee said. “Throwing your title is an abuse of power to me, in my opinion. Not only that, he’s the magistrate there and he’s supposed to be doing the bonds for people that are bad and he’s in a city parking lot of the municipal building where he works.”

