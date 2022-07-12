Heat index back around 100° today, overnight storms expected

We are starting off our Tuesday morning with mainly fair skies and far more humid conditions, morning temperatures are warmer today in the low to middle 70s.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the late morning into the afternoon hours with highs reaching the low to middle 90s, the southwest flow will raise humidity levels and will bump our afternoon heat index values into the triple digits. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out into the afternoon, but models are consistently bringing in a wave of rain and storms for the late evening and overnight hours. This wave of storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Showers and storms may linger for the morning commute on Wednesday with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s again.

A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday and will bring additional chances for scattered rainfall and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s storm coverage will be highly dependent on what happens with the line of storms Wednesday morning. More scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday with afternoon highs staying more seasonal in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday should be a nice end to the work week with mainly sunny skies, lower humidity levels and highs near 90 degrees.

It looks like showers and storms may be possible for the weekend, this is dependent on the center of low pressure along the Gulf Coast… keep checking back for the latest on your weekend forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.