Formerly incarcerated people given six months to pay back court fines, fees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - About 7,000 to 10,000 people are released from Alabama prisons every year according to the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice. These people don’t get a clean slate financially when they reenter society, in fact, they go into more debt than before they were incarcerated.

They are saddled with an average of $6,536 in court fines and fees according to the Alabama Appleseed report. Before July, they were only given a month to pay it back.

HB95 passed the Alabama legislature in early 2022, giving formerly incarcerated people six months to pay back court fines and fees.

Alabama Appleseed’s Executive Director Carla Crowder says Alabama is one of the few states that requires the people in prison to pay these court fees. She says that’s because Alabama is a ‘low-tax state’ so other people have to pick up the costs the state can’t afford.

That includes costs for supervision and diversion fees like community corrections, drug court or D.A. diversion. These institutions can refer them to other programs like substance abuse treatment that can charge additional fees. Many of the costs are unregulated and can change at any time.

This amount would be a challenge for anyone to repay, Crowder says it’s even harder if you were just released from prison and struggling to find a job and place to live.

She says this is a law that’s smart on crime and helps people stay out of prison

“If they fall behind on those payments they could be rearrested,” explained Crowder. “They could be asked to come back in court depending on how far behind they are. They could be jailed and that’s really disruptive because if you have a family if you have a job even 24 to 48 hours in jail could mean there goes your job.”

The law was implemented at the start of the month with other 60 other laws.

