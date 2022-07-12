Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet

A Florida woman found a giant iguana in her toilet. (Credit: WSVN, Iguana Lifestyles, CNN Newsource)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman got some Saturday night company in her home.

Michelle Reynolds said she went downstairs to make herself a “treat.”

“I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

Her iguana visitor was not able to find its way out, so Reynolds had to get some help.

Harold Rondon with Iguana Lifestyles was able to rescue the iguana from the toilet.

Rondon said he has removed several iguanas from south Florida properties this year.

“This is the second one this week already,” he said.

Rondan said the iguana he removed from the toilet is a Mexican spiny tail iguana. Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long.

“He took up most of the toilet bowl,” Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in south Florida.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
One of the Northbound lanes are closed and both of the southbound lanes are shut down.
Highway 431 clear after 18-wheeler wreck
Jackie Reed at a past City Council meeting in Huntsville
Huntsville advocate, former Mayoral candidate Jackie Reed passes away, according to family

Latest News

State Board of Education to vote on lowering requirements for Alabama teacher certification
Alabama state education leaders may lower test scores to become teacher
New law allows more time for payback of fees, fines after prison release
Formerly incarcerated people given six months to pay back court fines, fees
In this undated photo provided by the Library of Congress, Ada Limón poses for a portrait in...
Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureate
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president