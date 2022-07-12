Drake State Community College hosting robotics camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Middle schoolers across the Tennessee Valley have been gathering at Drake State Community College this week to learn and assemble robots.

In effects of Drake State’s 2022 Meta Community Action Grant, the institution is offering rising sixth, seventh and eighth grade students to a free one-week camp where they will be building and programming solar robots.

Electrical Instructor Lardell Goodloe encourages students to attend if they plan on pursuing careers in technologies.

“Automation is when you push one button things starts happening without anyone interfering with anything that is going on in the process,” Goodloe said. “That’s what robotics do, robotics allow the functions that humans usually do, robots take over and do it, robotic-like function.”

Campers began meeting on July 11, and will continually meet until Thursday from 8 a.m. - noon.

