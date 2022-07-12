Crestwood Medical using new tech to enhance maternal, fetal safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A team at Crestwood Medical is using an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system to enhance patient safety during labor and delivery.

The system is called PeriWatch Vigilance and it monitors maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions and labor progression. Obstetrician and Chief of OB/GYN Crestwood, Dr. Sharon Callison, said this new technology is a vital resource for safety and health.

“Every delivery is unique so the health and well-being of every mom and baby is our priority during childbirth,” Dr. Callison said in a statement. “While most births happen without complication, there are some inherent risks in the delivery of a newborn. This new technology adds another layer of protection throughout the labor process to help our maternity team recognize, prevent and respond to avoidable complications.”

This technology can also use opportunities to improve overall. Through trends, the team can use information to develop protocols that increase safety and may lead to better outcomes for mothers and babies.

