Cannabis & The Community: Experts and advocates hold town hall to educate community on medical cannabis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Inaugural licensing season for medical cannabis in Alabama is less than 2 months away. So, industry experts and advocates held a town hall meeting to discuss the impact this can have on you and the state.

Starting September 1, applications open for those who want a cultivator license to grow medical cannabis. However, only 12 will be allowed in the state.

Experts and advocates say education and debunking the myths is the key to success. This will be a very monitored and safe process for the state.

Dr. Rasean Hodge, a physician in Georgia who prescribes medical cannabis, says zero deaths have been associated with the medicine.

He says the only downside to medical marijuana is it is expensive for patients, but other states have implemented nonprofits to help offset the costs.

Brenda Gunsallus, an Owner of a medical dispensary in Las Vegas, says she has seen this save many lives, including veterans.

“They were just giving him opioids... just feeding them to him. He was on seven, I believe. Through cannabis, he got off all seven. Now it took him 6, 8, 10 months. He was just so proud. The PTSD in veterans go through is tough. When they do come back, they are angry. This helps people de-stress. A lot of wives come up and say it has saved our marriage it has saved him,” said Brenda.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission says Alabamians can expect medical cannabis will be prescribed to patients around late summer or early fall of next year.

There will be more town halls throughout the year for educational opportunities.

