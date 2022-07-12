Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Alabama state education leaders may lower test scores to become teacher

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teacher shortages are hitting Alabama hard.

State education leaders want to fill the gaps by changing one major requirement to becoming a teacher, the Praxis test. That’s the test all teachers in Alabama must take to become certified.

Right now prospective teachers have to score between 150 and 160 points on the test to become a teacher. The test allows candidates to show how much they know about the subject they would teach.

When the Alabama State Board of Education reviewed test scores between September 2019 and August 2021, they found that almost 1,200 teachers scored one standard error measure below the passing score.

The State Board of Education proposed that lower scores could be accepted for certification if teachers can also demonstrate that they’re still well qualified.

Uniserv Organizing Manager for the Alabama Educators Association, William Tunnell, says this could be a good solution to the shortage.

“I think we all agree that a certified, and a licensed, college-educated educator would be better for our students long-term than a substitute classroom teacher,” said Tunnell. “We know that a regular, full-time, year-long teacher is the best bet.”

In 2020, 3,000 teachers retired from Alabama public schools and many of those positions have not been filled.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
One of the Northbound lanes are closed and both of the southbound lanes are shut down.
Highway 431 clear after 18-wheeler wreck
Jackie Reed at a past City Council meeting in Huntsville
Huntsville advocate, former Mayoral candidate Jackie Reed passes away, according to family

Latest News

New law allows more time for payback of fees, fines after prison release
Formerly incarcerated people given six months to pay back court fines, fees
Cranor turned himself in for a menacing charge.
Huntsville Magistrate still on the job following arrest on menacing charge
State Board of Education to vote on lowering requirements for Alabama teacher certification
State Board of Education to vote on lowering requirements for Alabama teacher certification
City Magistrate still on the job in Huntsville
City Magistrate still on the job in Huntsville