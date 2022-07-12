Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons

Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners...
Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.

The Alabama Finance Department said the bond sale, which had been approved last month, was finalized Tuesday. That came a day after a lawsuit was filed challenging the use of pandemic relief funds to pay part of the construction cost.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers approved the massive construction project as a solution to the state’s ongoing prison woes.

Critics of the construction plan argue the state is ignoring the bigger issues in prison staffing levels and leadership.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Monkeypox Gfx
3 probable cases of monkeypox reported in Tennessee
Oil spill
State: 201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee
Tenn. judges nix Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case