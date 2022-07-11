Two-vehicle crash claims life of Dawson man

GAYLESVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 82-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash occurred on July 7 in Cherokee County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Billy W. Mitchell, 82, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a cement truck. The driver of the cement truck, Derek Smith, 23, and Billy W. Mitchell were both transported to Atrium Floyd Hospital in Rome, Georgia. The passenger in Billy W. Mitchell’s car, Billy J. Mitchell, was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

On July 11, Billy W. Mitchell died from his injuries.

The crash happened on Alabama 68 near Cherokee County 107. At this time, troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

