Two arrested for attempted 2nd degree burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two individuals were arrested on July 10, for an attempted 2nd degree burglary at Akateko Wireless.

According to a press release from Decatur Police, John Timothy Tops and Preston Scott Tatum were found to be in possession of loaded firearms and burglar’s tools at the time of the attempted burglary.

The pair attempted to flee from the scene but were taken into custody without incident by the Decatur Police Department. Tops and Tatum were placed under arrest and were transported to Morgan County Jail with a $5, 300 bond.

