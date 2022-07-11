Tuscumbia escapee back in custody

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The man that escaped from the Tuscumbia City Jail Monday is back in custody.

According to the Tuscumbia Police department, Sammy Bates Jr. is back in custody.

The Tuscumbia Police department says that Bates Jr. was on the phone with a family member who asked to speak with an officer. When the officer came to the phone, Bates Jr. shoved the officer and ran out the door.

Bates Jr. will now face a second-degree escape charge.

An inmate in the Tuscumbia City Jail has escaped according to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Sammy Bates Jr. escaped from the jail at 4:40 p.m. on Monday evening. Bates is wearing a blue Adidas t-shirt with stripes on the sleeve and dark-colored gym shorts. Bates was being held in the Tuscumbia City Jail on third-degree criminal mischief charges.

If anyone has information about this escape, contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 383-0741.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.