Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
Barry Kennamer is facing multiple drug charges.
Scottsboro men facing multiple drug charges
Calhoun Community College
Calhoun Community College offering free dental services

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
LIVE: Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Russia could be setting its sights on Kharkiv as it ramps up attacks on Ukraine's second...
Kharkiv destruction after Russian attacks
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard