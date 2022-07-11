Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in burned car at Birmingham cemetery

(MGN ONLINE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after skeletal remains were recovered from a burned sedan located on the property of the Fraternal Cemetery.

The Fraternal Cemetery is located at 334 Sheridan Road in Birmingham.

divi discount

The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The remains have not yet been identified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash

Latest News

The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed.
One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.
According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday...
Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
2022 Crimestoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2022 Online Auction begins Friday