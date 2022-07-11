Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and three were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday morning, authorities said. At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman.

The shootings appear to have occurred after predawn robberies or attempted robberies at the four convenience stores on July 11, or 7/11 — a day when the national 7-Eleven brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” 7-Eleven, Inc. said in a statement. “We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement.”

It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra, or why the violence occurred July 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed.
One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.
According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday...
Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
LIVE: Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class