Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him.
According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.
A Facebook post from the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. Highway 431 near E. Main St. in Albertville.
The Facebook post references the crash as being a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident.
