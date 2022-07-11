Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash.

A Facebook post from the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. Highway 431 near E. Main St. in Albertville.

The Facebook post references the crash as being a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident.

