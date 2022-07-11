Pedestrian identified in fatal Albertville crash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him.

According to the Albertville Police Department, David Paul Buchholz, 74, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained. Through a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Buchholz was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 on foot after having car trouble.

Buchholz was then struck by a vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old woman. After Buchholz was hit, the woman pulled over and called 911.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

