Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Pedestrian identified in fatal Albertville crash

According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville.
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him.

According to the Albertville Police Department, David Paul Buchholz, 74, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained. Through a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Buchholz was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 on foot after having car trouble.

Buchholz was then struck by a vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old woman. After Buchholz was hit, the woman pulled over and called 911.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Johnny Ray Jordan
Huntsville man arrested for home repair fraud
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Billy W. Mitchell, 82, was critically...
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Dawson man
Tennessee Riverkeepers react to new EPA guidelines
Tennessee Riverkeeper responds to new EPA drinking water guidelines
The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed.
One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.
According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday...
Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash