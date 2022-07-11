Deals
One killed in single-motorcycle crash in Cullman Co.

The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Saturday but was not discovered until Sunday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Timothy Mayer, 32, was killed when the 2011 Harley Davidson he was driving left the roadway.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred around 12:05 a.m. Saturday but was not discovered until 8:07 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred on Cullman County 565 near Cullman County 576, around three miles west of Hanceville.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

