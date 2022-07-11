Deals
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke

FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys.(AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb have concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III.

In a statement Monday, Frisco police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident.

Police provided no further elaboration, and the medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found the 38-year-old former running back dead at a Frisco apartment.

Barber spent six seasons with Dallas and one with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

