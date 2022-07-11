Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital

A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,(Pixabay)
By Amanda Shaw, WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF/Gray News) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina.

The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday, the same day she was born, WHNS reports. She is 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and 20 inches long.

Daniel’s Law gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship.

A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

According to WMBF, the Department of Social Services took custody of the child and placed her with a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Aug. 29 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WHNS and WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash

Latest News

British composer Monty Norman is seen in this March 19, 2001 photo. Norman, who wrote the theme...
Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A Cullman County man is searching for his pet kangaroo.
Kangaroo missing in Cullman County
President Joe Biden's speech Monday on the new gun safety law was interrupted by Manuel Oliver,...
Biden speech interrupted by Parkland parent