Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Residents can weigh in on possible governance change in City of Madison

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City leaders want their community to weigh in this week on the possible change of government style.

In January, the city’s Governance Transition Committee unanimously decided to recommend a city council/city manager-style government. Madison has had a mayor/city council governance for 34 years.

The City of Madison is holding a series of community meetings including Monday at noon.

City leaders already have support from the Madison Forward group. The style is believed to be the best for a fast-growing city like Madison.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley agrees. He explains that the city manager would take on the responsibilities of the city administrator, which means managing day-to-day and personnel operations. That position serves at the pleasure of the city council rather than the mayor. That means they would also serve for a longer time because they’re not tied to the mayor’s term. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says this would really bring more stability to the city government. He says with the city growing so fast they would be able to carry out long-range projects that need to be completed.

Madison Forward has been canvassing the city asking people to sign a petition to bring in a City Manager. The group says if there are enough signatures and each one is verified, the mayor can call a special election to vote to change the governance.

They say they will be at the city’s community meeting on July 11. Mayor Finley and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, who runs a city council/city manager-style governance, will answer questions and describe what the city council/city manager-style government means to the people of Madison.

The meeting is at 12 p.m. at the Madison Public Library.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
Barry Kennamer is facing multiple drug charges.
Scottsboro men facing multiple drug charges
Calhoun Community College
Calhoun Community College offering free dental services

Latest News

ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
2022 Crimestoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2022 Online Auction begins Friday
2022 Crimestoppers Online Auction
2022 Huntsville Crimestoppers Auction
County leaders vote on future of Shoals Ambulance
Lauderdale County officials set to vote on future of Shoals Ambulance service