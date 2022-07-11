Deals
More 90s this week with a cold front Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Monday morning!  We are starting off with some areas of fog for your morning commute with temperatures starting in the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Humidity levels will be lower today compared to what we saw over the weekend, but the heat index will still climb into the upper 90s under mainly sunny skies.  Skies remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the lower 70s by daybreak Tuesday, a light breeze should prevent any widespread fog development for the morning hours.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low to middle 90s. 

Our flow will return to the south tomorrow resulting in higher humidity levels through the day.  Isolated showers and storms will develop late in the day through the evening hours on Tuesday.  A weak front will move through the area on Wednesday bringing our best coverage of rain showers and storms for the week.  Some storms will be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning possible. 

A few showers will carry over into Thursday with skies clearing out by Friday with lower humidity settling in.

