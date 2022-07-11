Man indicted for fatal 2021 shooting

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, a Morgan County grand jury indicted a man on a murder charge for allegedly shooting a man in 2021.

Richard Odell Clark, 43, is accused of killing Patrick Edward Burkhart, 58, on Jan. 22, 2021. Court documents say on June 3, Clark pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment.

According to an affidavit filed by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at a residence and when they arrived, a man was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies learned that a fight had broken out. According to the affidavit, Clark admitted to shooting Burkhart while being questioned by deputies.

