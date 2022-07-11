Man escapes from Tuscumbia City Jail

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Tuscumbia City Jail has escaped according to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Sammy Bates Jr. escaped from the jail at 4:40 p.m. on Monday evening. Bates is wearing a blue Adidas t-shirt with stripes on the sleeve and dark-colored gym shorts. Bates was being held in the Tuscumbia City Jail on third-degree criminal mischief charges.

If anyone has information about this escape, contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 383-0741.

