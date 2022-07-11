Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Man escapes from Tuscumbia City Jail

Sammy Bates Jr.
Sammy Bates Jr.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Tuscumbia City Jail has escaped according to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Sammy Bates Jr. escaped from the jail at 4:40 p.m. on Monday evening. Bates is wearing a blue Adidas t-shirt with stripes on the sleeve and dark-colored gym shorts. Bates was being held in the Tuscumbia City Jail on third-degree criminal mischief charges.

If anyone has information about this escape, contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 383-0741.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Richard Odell Clark,
Man indicted for fatal 2021 shooting
Kevon Yenovi Williams
Man charged with capital murder arrested in prison for screwdriver
The organization provides free supplies to teachers in the Madison County area.
Free 2 Teach providing free supplies to teachers in Madison Co.
Johnny Ray Jordan
Huntsville man arrested for home repair fraud