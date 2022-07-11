Man charged with capital murder arrested in prison for screwdriver

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man currently awaiting trial for capital murder was arrested again while staying in the Marshall County Jail, this time for having a screwdriver in jail.

According to an arrest report filed by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kevon Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband. According to court documents, Williams, “did intentionally and unlawfully make, obtain, or possess a deadly weapon, instrument, tool or other thing, to-wit: a screw driver...”

The incident happened on June 22. Williams has a preliminary hearing on July 20.

Williams was already in jail while waiting to be tried for capital murder. He is accused of shooting a 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old at the Taco Bell in Guntersville in 2021.

