Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Looking for the perfect backpack for back to school?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re reaching that point of the summer when many parents are lounging at the pool, but checking that back to school shopping list.

To help you get those kids ready for the classroom, Kathy Buccio is teaming up with Lands’ End for all the latest back to school essentials.

Check out the Lands’ End Backpack

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke to the family of the stolen car right after the shootout and they were waiting to hear...
Delivery driver’s car not covered by insurance after it was stolen and involved in deadly police chase
4-year-old killed in Seminole Drive shooting
‘I should have been able to enjoy his life more’: Grandmother speaks out following death young grandson
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
ATV crash graphic
Florence man killed in two-ATV crash