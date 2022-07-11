Deals
Kangaroo missing in Cullman County

A Cullman County man is searching for his pet kangaroo.
A Cullman County man is searching for his pet kangaroo.(Eli Morton)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ala. (WAFF) - A West Point man is searching for his pet kangaroo Monday after the animal escaped Sunday night.

According to Eli Morton, the owner, the kangaroo is a pet that escaped Sunday night and he plans to catch it Monday evening.

Cullman County Animal Control says that it is aware of the missing kangaroo but did not give any more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

