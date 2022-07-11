Huntsville man arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested for home repair fraud by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, was recently arrested in June for two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and two counts of home repair fraud in Decatur.

After reports surfaced of Jordan’s arrest in June, investigators became aware of a similar incident that happened in Laceys Spring in October 2021. A woman reported that she entered into multiple contracts with Jordan to perform contracting work.

Jordan took $43,000 from the woman and the work was never completed.

This offense is being treated as a Class C felony due to Jordan’s recent conviction. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.