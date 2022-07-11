Deals
Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to structure fire

The Huntsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Baldwin drive in Huntsville...
The Huntsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Baldwin drive in Huntsville Monday.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just before 2 p.m. Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call regarding a structure fire in Huntsville.

Upon arrival, Huntsville Fire and Rescue noticed flames coming through the roof of the structure.

The structure that was on fire is on Baldwin Dr. near Apollo Dr.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, there were no reported injuries and the fire is believed to have stemmed from the attic.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is investigating the fire to find the cause.

The Huntsville Police Department along with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc., and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

