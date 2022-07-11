Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just before 2 p.m. Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call regarding a structure fire in Huntsville.

Upon arrival, Huntsville Fire and Rescue noticed flames coming through the roof of the structure.

The structure that was on fire is on Baldwin Dr. near Apollo Dr.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, there were no reported injuries and the fire is believed to have stemmed from the attic.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is investigating the fire to find the cause.

The Huntsville Police Department along with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc., and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

