Huntsville advocate, former Mayoral candidate Jackie Reed passes away, according to family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Well-known Huntsville advocate and political candidate Jackie Reed passed away on Sunday.

In the post confirming her death, Reed’s family described her love for the city of Huntsville.

“Mom loved the City of Huntsville and all the People. She was a loving, caring person that lived on principle and doing the right thing.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Reed will be missed. See his full statement:

Jackie Reed’s comments at City Council always ended with the same line, “I love you!” It was tough love, that’s for certain, but it was love. Love for people, for a city, even for elected officials. Jackie Reed was one of a kind. Huntsville laughed with her, nodded with her and even sometimes disagreed with her. I shared a stage with Jackie in at least four Mayoral campaigns, which was a treat. Her first race in politics was a bid for Mayor in 1988, and Jackie’s and my fate was the same that election – the public elected us to do something else. As a self-professed City Hall watchdog, Jackie made sure no issue escaped her scrutiny. Right or wrong, Jackie always held true to her beliefs, and her love for Huntsville was never in question. She will be missed.

In 2018, WAFF highlighted one of Reed’s final runs for office. She attempted to reach office 15 times during her time in the Rocket City.

“I ran for mayor eight times, never did get elected. This is my seventh time to run in District 4,” Reed said in a 2018 interview.

Click here to read the family’s full statement:

Our family is sad today as our mom, Jackie Reed passed away last night. We will miss this little lady so much as she has been such a huge part of our lives and our rock who has always been there for us. As we grieve and miss not having her here with us, we know she will always be looking over us and guiding us in everything we do. We know she is with God today and Heaven has gained a very special lady.

Mom loved the City of Huntsville and all the People. She was a loving, caring person that lived on principle and doing the right thing.

She raised me and my sister by herself following the death of our father when we were very young, although she always said God is the one who raised us. The strong love she showed is what she called “Tough Love,” and if you were close to her, you have probably experienced this love from her as well.

We have been so blessed to have her as our mom. She has been a great inspiration to our family and so many others. She was a strong woman of faith and loved God with all her heart.

We love you, Mom.

Click here to see WAFF Anchor Liz Hurley’s post remembering Jackie Reed.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.