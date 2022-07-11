Deals
Free 2 Teach providing free supplies to teachers in Madison Co.

The organization provides free supplies to teachers in the Madison County area.
By Jesse Kelley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since January 2011, Free 2 Teach is a nonprofit organization in Huntsville that provides free supplies for school teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems (Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County).

Teacher shopping hours are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:15 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hours resume on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. - noon. All shopping hours are by appointment only.

Executive Director of Free 2 Teach, Alison Kling, has been in the position since January 2021. She said they are an extremely volunteer-based organization.

Kling encourages all teachers in Madison County to utilize Free 2 Teach, and thanks the city of Huntsville for its extreme generosity when it comes to donating supplies.

“What I love about Huntsville, is that I have never seen such a philanthropic, giving community, that people just say,” Kling said. “We want to make public schools awesome. It is fun to be here, it’s fun to have been a teacher and now meet teachers all day long, I am saying, ‘what are you going to do with that binder? What are you going to do with those organizers?’.”

“They’re excited, it’s a buzz, and I think, unless you have a kid in our public school it might be hard to know,” Kling added. “‘How do I impact our public education system? How do I make a difference?.’ Free 2 Teach is here for every school.”

Kling thanks the legacy of the late Eula Battle for her guidance and her founding of the organization some nearly 12 years ago.

For more information regarding Free 2 Teach, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

