Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Free 2 Teach Opens Monday for Teachers

Back to school shopping financial impacts on parents
Back to school shopping financial impacts on parents(WTOC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A much-needed resource for teachers in the Madison County area will open its doors on July 11th for the upcoming school year.

Free 2 Teach allows teachers from Madison County’s three public school systems to stock their classrooms for free. According to Executive Director of Free 2 Teach, Alison Kling, last school year the organization gave away $1.38 million in school supplies. Kling expects to see more teachers than ever this year as the region grows and as school supply prices increase.

If you are a teacher in Madison County’s three public school systems, you can schedule an appointment to shop by visiting www.free-2-teach.org/teacher.

Through generous donations, Free 2 Teach has been able to give away over $9 million in supplies. If you would like to donate, you can do so at https://free-2-teach.org/impact/donate/.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Alabama experiences an uptick in COVID cases once again, omicron sub-variants BA.5 and BA.4...
Alabama COVID cases rise as Omicron subvariants emerge
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by...
Huntsville PD investigating shooting off Sparkman Drive
Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and...
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Town Creek man
Kelly Crotts
Florence businessman facing multiple child sex abuse charges
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

Latest News

6 Shopping Tips For Tax Free Weekend
Alabama’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday
Barry Kennamer is facing multiple drug charges.
Scottsboro men facing multiple drug charges
LaGrange Mountain Spirits
Love, Grace and Pride
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Muggy start to Sunday with temperatures in the lower 70s