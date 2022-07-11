Free 2 Teach Opens Monday for Teachers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A much-needed resource for teachers in the Madison County area will open its doors on July 11th for the upcoming school year.

Free 2 Teach allows teachers from Madison County’s three public school systems to stock their classrooms for free. According to Executive Director of Free 2 Teach, Alison Kling, last school year the organization gave away $1.38 million in school supplies. Kling expects to see more teachers than ever this year as the region grows and as school supply prices increase.

If you are a teacher in Madison County’s three public school systems, you can schedule an appointment to shop by visiting www.free-2-teach.org/teacher.

Through generous donations, Free 2 Teach has been able to give away over $9 million in supplies. If you would like to donate, you can do so at https://free-2-teach.org/impact/donate/.

