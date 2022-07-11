Deals
Food pantries across north Alabama are struggling to get donations

The shelves are almost bare at the Albertville Libraries Aggie Pantry Depot.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food pantries across north Alabama need donations.

Albertville Public Library Director, Reagan Deason, said this is the lowest supply they’ve seen.

“We have come out of another school year were almost through summer,” Deason said. “We are picked apart. I mean we’re down to a whole lot of nothing”

“We are relying on people’s good nature and the people that have a heart for this particular need that we are trying to service,” Deason said.

With school starting up in less than a month, they really need donations to help feed the kids they serve. Another area food pantry that needs donations is the Caring Hearts Thrift Store.

Though the shelves may look stocked in the store, Executive Director, Felicia Jones, said they only have half as much as they need for when the pantry opens on Saturday.

“It has been a struggle to get donations for the food pantry everybody is feeling the pinch,” Jones said.

She said when 30 or 40 kids come through the pantry will be cleaned out.

“With gas prices going through the roof,” Jones said. “I know just me going to the grocery store and spending $200 at my house there’s barely anything in the grocery cart. Everybody is feeling the pinch.”

Food pantries across north Alabama need support. If you would like to donate you can reach out to your local food pantry.

