Florence man killed in two-ATV crash

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, a Florence man was killed instantly when the ATV he was operating struck another ATV.

Cody Phillips, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene after the 2005 250EX ATV he was driving rear-ended a 2003 250EX ATV operated by Cody Lewis, 24.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred on Lauderdale County 8 approximately a mile west of Cloverdale.

ALEA says that Phillips was thrown from the ATV he was operating when it struck the other ATV. They say that he was fatally injured at that point.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the situation.

